A stacked WWE NXT women’s division has been ruling the scene in the developmental territory of the world’s largest wrestling promotion, ensuring that the future is bright. Main-eventing show after show has become a regular trend for them which continued, this past weekend at the Deadline premium live event where they again stole the show.

In the headliner match of the 2024 edition of Deadline WWE PLE, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

As confirmed by WWE NXT General Manager Ava, Giulia will now get to challenge the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. This will be a rematch between the two from last October’s NXT debut on The CW.

In light of the upcoming championship match featuring her cohort Perez, Cora Jade doesn’t seem too concerned as reflected through her post on X (formerly known as Twitter). She also provided a shout-out to her colleagues from the WWE NXT women’s division for putting a great effort at Deadline,

“The @WWENXT women’s division put on one hell of a show tonight as always,” Jade wrote, “but you’ll still never be good enough to beat my bestie!!!!!!! @roxanne_wwe #WWEDeadline.”

Cora Jade failed to feature in WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge

Cora Jade herself received two attempts at gaining entry into the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. She lost her first qualifier against Ruca. After that, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion also featured in a four-way match with the likes of Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Sinclair in a Last Chance qualifier on last week’s episode of WWE NXT. But Sinclair emerged victorious with some help from Lola Vice and Jade was the one to get pinned.

In this year’s WWE NXT Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Giulia extended her Iron Survivor Challenge falls to two after pinning Zaria with a running knee after previously pinning Sinclair following a Northern Lights Suplex. Ruca, Vaquer, Zaria, and Sinclair finished the match, each one falling to their respective names. Vaquer tried to pin Giulia with two roll-attempts but the 25-minute time-limit eventually expired.