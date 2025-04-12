A new championship match for Wrestlemania 41 is now official following the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. In the opening contest of the April 11 episode of the Friday Night show, Bayley & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria won the Gauntlet Match.

With this win, the newly paired duo has now earned a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match against the reigning champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. On their way to victory, the fresh pair managed to defeat all the teams put up against them as seen in the below-given match outcomes,

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley defeated Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley defeated Natalya & Maxxine Durpi

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley defeated Michin & B-Fab

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley defeated Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre)

The original belief was that Valkyria would be defending her women’s Intercontinental Title at Wrestlemania 41, possibly against Bayley. However, that match was preponed to this week’s Raw, with Valkyria retaining against the veteran. The two weren’t initially on the same page, but then they buried the hatchet.

In the main event of the February 24 episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Heading into Wrestlemania 41, Morgan and Rodriguez can boast of winning the tag team championships for the third time in their careers as the only team. Rodriguez is overall a four-time tag champion (with Aliyah one-time).

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul