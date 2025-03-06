If the earlier reports are to be believed then WWE planned big twists and turns on the road to Wrestlemania 41. One such massive change occurred during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw where the women’s world title changed hands. This sudden title change will set up a multi-person matchup at the biggest premium live event of the year.

In the presence of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. WWE subsequently announced that it will be IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41.

However, given Ripley’s top status, and how the storyline is moving forward, the former champion is also expected to be in the mix to set up a triple threat at the biggest event of them all and that’s how the storyline will progress. Ripley is currently fuming at herself for dropping the title so close to Wrestlemania 41 but she’d eventually get a shot back at the title.

WrestleVotes reported stating that fans might just not feel the spice enough between SKY and Belair since both of them are babyface figures and less history, together. But the WWE Universe shouldn’t be worried as Ripley will be included in the lineup to cause a three-way match at Wrestlemania 41,

“The anticipation is that the match turns into a three-way at WrestleMania. That’s from what I heard today. Fully expect that match to turn into a triple threat by the time we get to Las Vegas was what I was told. So if the spice isn’t there between Bianca and IYO, don’t worry, it’s going to shape out to be a little bit different.”

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Seemingly Blaming Herself After Title Loss On March 3 Episode

Wrestlemania 41 is taking place almost two weeks later than the original schedule of the PLE which allows the WWE to give a proper build-up to the planned three-way match, as reported by the source. For the time being. SKY is expected to bask in all her glory after becoming the seventh Grand Slam Champion in the history of the WWE.

WWE Raw: IYO SKY Makes Wrestling History With Women’s World Title Win On March 3 Episode

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight/Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)