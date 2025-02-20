Coming out of the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event, John Cena should officially be on the road to the Wrestlemania 41 main event. With this year’s ‘Mania being the last of his in-ring career, WWE had long reportedly been planning to insert him into a marquee title match which should occur on March 1.

According to the reports of Billi Bhatti, John Cena is scheduled to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match to earn a championship shot at Wrestlemania 41. Cashing in on the opportunity, he will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of the biggest WWE premium live event of the year.

According to the previous updates from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE always has had plans for John Cena to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 since October 2024. Henceforth, Uso winning the Rumble didn’t affect the main event plans featuring the former franchise player of the WWE who’s reportedly scheduled for the Elimination Chamber 2025 match win.

Since coming back to the WWE programming, The Cenation Leader has also been open about winning the record-breaking 17th world title, surpassing Ric Flair’s record. Upon failing to win the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match, earlier this month, Cena immediately announced him to be a participant of Elimination Chamber 2025 for another shot at the Wrestlemania 41 main event.

From the women’s side, Bianca Belair is reportedly scheduled to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match and she will go on to face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Initially, IYO SKY was rumored to face Ripley but that title bout was preponed to the post-Chamber edition of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

– Tag Team Match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

– Unsanctioned match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn