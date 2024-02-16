Wrestlemania Announcement Tradition To Be Broken In New WWE Structure

Wrestlemania is touted as the biggest professional wrestling extravaganza delivered by the WWE in a calendar year. Anticipation regarding this particular event remains all-time high given the fans expect the absolute best of booking from the active roster. This is the reason why often the location of the Show of Shows is revealed way earlier than expected to help with ticket selling and more.

Under the umbrella of Endeavor, WWE’s approach appears to prioritize innovation over tradition, according to the reports of PWInsider. The new management is seemingly ready to explore new locations and opportunities for growth which is evident regarding the schedule they have published for the PLEs scheduled for 2024. Wrestlemania will also fall in this category where it could be hosted in locations that have not been scouted before.

Traditionally, the location for the following year’s WrestleMania is announced during the current year’s edition. Fans also eagerly waited for the announcement as they could plan to attend the spectacle way ahead of time. However, that norm may not be followed from this year onward.

Update on the location of Wrestlemania 41

As of this writing, WrestleMania 40 is set to be held in April 2024 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and 7 and as promised by the WWE CCO Triple H, this event is all set to capture all the attention. At the same time, WWE has its sights already set on the future, particularly the 2025 edition of the Premium Live Event.

If the previous reports are to be believed then speculation surrounded regarding the location for WrestleMania 41, with Minneapolis emerging as a strong contender. If that’s the then it could be the first time that the prestigious event would be hosted in that city after one of WWE’s “big four” events SummerSlam went down there in 1999.

Then again, according to reports from the Vital Vegas account, renowned for its insights into Sin City happenings, it was noted that WrestleMania 41 could be making a triumphant comeback to Las Vegas, Nevada, next year. The expectations were that the confirmation should come during the upcoming festivities on April 6-7 but if the norms have changed then the fans might have to wait a bit more to have the location confirmed.