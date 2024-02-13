WWE Raw: Loaded Match Card Announced For February 19 Episode

WWE Raw will be filled with firecrackers when two of the biggest star powers on the roster collide, next week in a singles bout. Drew McIntyre is gunning for bigger opportunities and he’s probably going into his biggest match on the road to WrestleMania 40, when he faces Cody Rhodes.

This match was officially announced in a backstage segment on this week’s edition of WWE Raw when McIntyre was being interviewed. He claimed that it was him who persuaded Rhodes to choose Roman Reigns and go one step further in “finishing the story.”

The former WWE champion even informed the fans that he did all of these for the fans who blamed him for redirecting Rhodes from headlining WrestleMania 40 by going for a match for the World Heavyweight Title held by Seth Rollins. McIntyre ended his interview on WWE Raw by issuing a warning to The American Nightmare. It was also noted how Cody might reconsider the decision to face him, next week or else he might not make it to ‘Mania.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Liv Morgan Qualifies To Start Revenge Tour

WWE Raw: Intercontinental Title Match set for next week

The next edition of WWE Raw will also witness a highly-anticipated championship match where Main Event Jey Uso will have the opportunity to win his first singles WWE title as he goes one-on-one against the record-breaking WWE Intercontinental champion, GUNTHER for the latter’s title.

This match was set up, last week on WWE Raw after Jey stepped up to The Ring General during his celebration as the 600-day reigning champion and hinted to become the potential next opponent of the reigning champion.

WWE’s Trish Stratus Acknowledges Taylor Swift For Her Iconic Pose

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso joined forces with New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to defeat the team of GUNTHER and his Imperium Cohorts, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a six-man tag team match. Jey connected with a huge splash from the top rope on Vinci to pick up the win. Then, WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly announced that Jey vs. GUNTHER for the IC title was made, official.

Apart from these two matches, WWE Raw will host a last-chance Battle Royal featuring to determine the last qualifier for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Also, R-Truth would join forces with DIY members Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, and The Miz to battle The Judgment Day members in an 8-man tag team match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZsjsqaTgN