After weeks of speculation, WWE finally announced that a new Women’s World Champion will be crowned at Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event, a returning old-school ECW show on the ESPN network, later this month.

In this contest, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will battle it out at Wrestlepalooza 2025, scheduled for September 20 in Indianapolis, over the vacant Women’s World Title. Both these competitors earned their respective shots at the former Women’s World Champion Naomi, who relinquished the belt two weeks ago after revealing that she was pregnant.

The announcement of the first match of the Wrestlepalooza 2025 card in the form of Vaquer vs. SKY was made by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce via a video that aired on last night’s Monday Night Raw episode from France. Heading into the international episode, a segment was already promoted where Adam Pearce was to address the situation surrounding the vacant Women’s World Championship on Raw.

IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will battle it out for the vacant Women's World Championship when WWE heads to @espn for #Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis! 📍 @GainbridgeFH

🎟️: https://t.co/hawlwJCbN8 pic.twitter.com/akQs3lhM0p — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

Back in July, Stephanie Vaquer won a battle royal at WWE Evolution to earn a Women’s World Championship shot at Clash in Paris, a PLE that took place this past weekend. But the match never happened as Naomi vacated the belt. SKY also earned an opportunity to face Naomi for the title before Clash in Paris, but that match also didn’t happen due to Naomi being medically unfit.

Interestingly, SKY was the Women’s World Champion before Naomi cashed in the Money in the Bank contract at Evolution. If she wins at Wrestlepalooza 2025, it will mark her third title reign in WWE. Elsewhere, if Vaquer wins, this will be her first title reign on the WWE main roster. She’s been an NXT Women’s Champion before, as well as holding belts in promotions like CMLL and NJPW.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. TBA (possibly Brock Lesnar)

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship