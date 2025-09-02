Things around CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, returning to TV were riled up during last night’s Raw, and it might become a reality on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. This comes after Punk, a superstar from Monday Night Raw, confirmed his attendance on the show, teasing that something big might happen on the blue brand this week.

On the September 1 episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk and Becky Lynch came face-to-face for a war of words, amid a raucous audience in Paris. The encounter ended with Lynch slapping Punk multiple times, causing him to walk away.

In a follow-up backstage segment, a furious Punk ran into WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce, who informed that Punk’s target, Seth Rollins was gone from the building. Pearce proceeded to inform Punk that Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown would be in Chicago. With a smile on his face, Punk obliged the news and teased that he’d be there.

The affirmation of Punk heading onto WWE SmackDown this week came after Becky stopped Punk from running toward Seth Rollins on Raw as she slapped Punk several times. Punk left the ring, saying that he will make Rollins regret cashing-in the Money in the Bank contract on him at Summerslam, while Becky will regret slapping him.

WWE Raw: Heavy Tease Made On September 1 Episode Over AJ Lee Comeback

SmackDown in Chicago this Friday? 🤔 CM Punk might be up to something. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZUQyCqyF1R — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

That being said, the rumors of Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, resurfacing on WWE programming are at an all-time high, and many hope that it might happen on this upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Previous reports already affirmed that Lee has already made it to creative pitches made by the WWE writers. There’s no update on whether Rollins and Lynch would also be present on Friday’s show.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Spoiler On Major WWE Championship Match At Debut PLE

Speaking of appearance, John Cena has also confirmed his appearance on WWE SmackDown, coming out of a huge win at Clash in Paris against Logan Paul. The expectation is that Brock Lesnar would confront him on the show to set up a match at the September PLE, Wrestlepalooza.

WWE SmackDown September 5 Episode Match Card

The September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown will air from the All State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, bringing all the fallouts from Clash in Paris, while builds for Wrestlepalooza from the blue brand will also commence. Currently, the two set appearances for the weekly show on the USA Network go as follows,

– John Cena to appear

– CM Punk to appear in his hometown