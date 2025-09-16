The go-home episode of WWE Raw for Wrestlepalooza 2025 included quite a few huge segments from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. In the opening segment, the local audience got to see John Cena in attendance of a live WWE show, one last time, as he was out to address his current rival, Brock Lesnar, at this weekend’s premium live event on ESPN.

Kicking off WWE Raw this week, Cena got down with his promo after Alicia Taylor announced the “never seen 17.” He started by speaking about how Springfield College prepared him for WWE, and that he also had old teammates and family members in the crowd. In a packed house in Springfield, his attention was then re-routed to the “tall hill to climb” he has at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

As you could guess, Cena was talking about Lesnar, who wanted to end him at SummerSlam. Chants of “f*ck you, Lesnar” broke out as Cena told Netflix that they were saying “talk to Lesnar,” so they shouldn’t mute it. The 17-time champion then went on to mention why he responded positively toward this match against Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025 amid “whoop his a**” chants from the crowd.

Cena said that saying no to that match against Lesnar would be a safe and smart option, especially given he now has only six appearances left in his retirement tour. Now that “thank you, Cena” chants echoed through the arena, he explained, “that there is why I say yes, because I am the last year champion.” As he doesn’t fight battles backstage, that’s the reason why he took the Lesnar match at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

The Cenation Leader doesn’t care how many suplexes Brock has in store for him because he has taken Brock’s best shots in the past and kept going. At Wrestlepalooza 2025, the main event bout will be the last between these two generational talents, and Cena asserted that his jorts would be stronger than Brock’s jeans (taking a shot at Lesnar’s wardrobe malfunction on SmackDown).

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (TBA)

– Vacant Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)