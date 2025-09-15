Previous reports did claim that Ronda Rousey’s professional wrestling stint could still be alive, given how WWE is bringing back their former star powers under the TKO banner. However, the former wrestler-cum-MMA legend herself turned off the speculations, suggesting that her days inside the squared circle are essentially over. In addition, she just can’t stop complaining about how her time with the WWE ended on a bad note.

Based on the sour perspective Ronda Rousey has against the WWE, some people now believe that this could eventually lead her to All Elite Wrestling. According to the Wrestling Observer, some people in AEW also believe that the UFC Hall of Famer may end up signing with Tony Khan’s promotion, especially after she recently praised top AEW Star Jon Moxley in an interview.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Ronda Rousey credited the former AEW World Champion for helping her close friend Marina Shafir elevate herself to a new sphere. Moxley was given due credit to drag Shafir into The Death Riders storyline, via which she gets to feature in the main event picture.

“Going from being like, ‘How do I do an arm drag,’ to being part of five-star matches and stuff like that, it’s really great to see her just having so much joy with it and rising to the top level of the industry,” Ronda Rousey stated. “I think so much has to do with Jon Moxley being the most incredible human being ever. He is just so supportive and so kind and so passionate.”

Ronda Rousey once appeared in AEW TV tapings upon WWE departure

Ronda Rousey made her professional wrestling debut with WWE in 2018, where she had two separate runs with the company before parting ways in 2023. The Baddest Woman on Planet became an overall three-time WWE Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion before her final match against her friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

Shortly after the departure, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to face Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match at the Wrestling REVOLVER: UNREAL event. This led to her presence at the November 17 Ring of Honor tapings in Los Angeles, California, at the Inglewood Forum in AEW, where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Athena & Billie Starkz. The fact that the former Olympian once worked with AEW keeps the chances alive of a future partnership.