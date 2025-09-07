The first-ever joint venture of WWE – ESPN in the form of the Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event will eventually shape up to be something great. As reported earlier, WWE has multiple big plans to put together on the match card of the huge show scheduled within two weeks.

The happenings on WWE programming also indicate that a mega reunion of two former champions is also in the pipeline for Wrestlepalooza 2025. As a result of the prevailing bad blood between The Vision and The OG Bloodline for months, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker injured The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Clash In Paris, last Sunday, to the point where he was forced to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE 2025 Contract Amid Wrestlepalooza Announcement

To continue the angle on the road to Wrestlepalooza 2025, Jey Uso tried to help his injured cousin, but the numbers game wasn’t evenly matched for him. The following night on Raw, the former World Heavyweight Champion teamed up with LA Knight to take on Breakker and Reed. After picking up the win, The Vision offered another beatdown on Jey Uso after the match, leading his twin brother, Jimmy, to come out with a steel chair to thwart the heel from the ring.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to make The Uso Twins – Jimmy Jey Uso reunite in the ring against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza 2025. If the match gets officially announced, then it will be the first time for Jimmy and Jey to team up since their match against A-Town Down Under, earlier this year on Raw in Scotland under a different circumstance.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship