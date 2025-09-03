If the earlier reports are to go by, then Wrestlepalooza 2025, later this month in Indianapolis, will shape up to be a major night for the WWE as it marks the company’s first Premium Live Event to air on ESPN. The broadcast is now reportedly being positioned as a flagship-style presentation, with the featured lineup expected to star some major names.

Furthermore, storyline conclusions, the return of a former champion, are also likely happening on the night of Wrestlepalooza 2025, making it evident that the show will offer tough competition to the head-to-head running AEW All Out show on that same TV slot.

Behind the scenes, discussions have already begun on the possible involvement of former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza 2025, a return that would connect directly to the ongoing storyline between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The ongoing beef between the two intensified at Clash in Paris after Becky Lynch’s alliance with Rollins, helping Rollins to retain his World Heavyweight Championship in the main event match of the show.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestlepalooza 2025 is expected to be a major premium live outing in WWE’s schedule, with the following lineups to be included in the show,

– Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is rumored to be the main event

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship is rumored to be the co-main event

– AJ Lee is rumored to make her WWE return after a decade for this PLE

– IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship has already been announced

– The Usos vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) was teased during this week’s Monday Night Raw

Usually, when WWE launches on a new broadcast partner, the first event on the platform has always been portrayed as a high-profile showcase, and Wrestlepalooza 2025 on ESPN won’t be an exception. The upcoming show can thus be compared to the star-studded SmackDown premiere on FOX in October 2019 and then Raw’s move to Netflix in January 2025.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. TBA (possibly Brock Lesnar)

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship