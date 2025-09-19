Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be an additional premium live event on the WWE calendar this Saturday night, marking the beginning of WWE’s partnership with ESPN. The main event of the show won’t any longer feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the last-time-ever but rather an unannounced bout. A fresh contest is also supposedly happening this weekend that’s yet to be confirmed.

According to PWInsider, the WWE store in Indianapolis has been advertising a sixth match for Wrestlepalooza 2025 over a top title from SmackDown. Reportedly, a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship is scheduled for the show, with the champion Tiffany Stratton defending against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Main Event Changed For First-Ever WWE PLE On ESPN

Announcement of the match would affirm that Wrestlepalooza 2025 will eventually have six matches on the card, shifting a bit from WWE’s norm of regularly hosting five matches in a PLE, except for the Big-Four PLE nights. While there’s no update on the match, speculation is that WWE might make the match official on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Last week, Stratton retained her title against Cargill on SmackDown in a rematch from SummerSlam, but no fair outcome was received as the match ended in a Double Count-Out. After the match, Jax attacked both Cargill and Stratton, setting up the scenario for the triple threat Wrestlepalooza 2025.

It’s also possible that the planned match could have been scrapped after Stratton digested a bad landing during the title match on SmackDown. NXT General Manager Ava announced before NXT that Stratton was not medically cleared to compete, and she was replaced by Lyra Valkyria in the main event of the NXT Homecoming episode.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– Vacant Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)