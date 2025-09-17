Being one of the top names of the current WWE women’s roster and also an original product of NXT, Tiffany Stratton was scheduled to appear on the Homecoming edition of the Tuesday night show on The CW Network. However, an injury ruined her appearances in a scheduled six-woman tag team match, further raising concerns about her well-being among the fans.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez talked about Tiffany Stratton’s medical condition as she reportedly picked up a concussion on her head following a botched top rope moonsault to the outside of the ring on the September 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Bryan Alvarez revealed that Tiffany Stratton was doing okay, and WWE might have probably sidelined her from NXT for not being willing to take any risks with her. Initially, WWE believed it was concussion protocol on the day of SmackDown, but nothing major reportedly turned out,

“I was told that Tiffany appears to be okay, but I know on the day of the show WWE thought it was concussion protocol.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“It’s Time To Come Home…” Another WWE Diva Hints At A Comeback

Tiffany Stratton picked up an injury during a title defense

On the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship ended in a Double Count-Out, after which Nia Jax also came out to attack both the champion and the challenger.

There was a spot in the match where Tiffany Stratton attempted to hit Cargill with a Moonsault outside of the ring. However, Cargill moved out of the way, and she landed badly, hitting her head on the floor, raising concerns about a possible injury. Even her legs had an awkward landing, putting her knees and ankles at risk, leading WWE to remove her from the NXT Homecoming 2025 episode on Tuesday night.

By cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton won the Women’s Championship and also surpassed 250+ days with the title around her waist. She has already defeated Jade Cargill at SummerSlam, but going by the current scenario on SmackDown, the challenger might get another shot at the title, this time in a three-way capacity, also involving Nia Jax.