Stephanie Vaquer missed this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, raising some eyebrows ahead of her title match at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Injury scare started to roam around the internet with many fearing that the Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY match over the WWE Women’s World Championship at the WWE – ESPN joint venture premium live event is in jeopardy.

According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s no reason for concern regarding this bout. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce already told viewers that Vaquer would still be ready for the match at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Now, Dave Meltzer revealed in his report on WON that Vaquer was dealing with a minor injury, which caused WWE to pull her from the Netflix show.

Meltzer also noted that the details of the injury weren’t fully known earlier in the week. But he later received updates on WWE’s part that the top Raw star is cleared to wrestle at Wrestlepalooza 2025 as well as on this coming episode of NXT Homecoming at the Full Sail Arena,

“And obviously, whatever happened, she got cleared (for next week’s NXT), and that’s the deal.”

Later, Vaquer talked to Adrian Hernandez in Las Vegas ahead of Friday’s WWE special announcement reserved for tonight, and left no doubt as to whether she will appear on Raw on Monday, NXT on Tuesday, or Wrestlepalooza 2025, next weekend,

“No, I saw social media. Sometimes, many things are not real. There’s no injuries. I’m ready for Raw next Monday, so no. No injury,”

Originally, a contract signing between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer was set to take place this past Monday on Raw, but GM Adam Pearce told SKY “something was up” with her opponent and that she was unable to come to Raw. Now, with Vaquer being medically cleared, it’s only a matter of time before the two WWE Raw stars sign on the dotted line on next week’s Raw to make the match official for Wrestlepalooza 2025.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE Match Card

Heavily promoted as the first WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be airing on the newly launched ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service at 7 PM Eastern Time from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The currently announced match card for the returning ECW show goes as follows,

– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

– Vacant Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)