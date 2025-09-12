Just after the news of WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia hit the internet, the rumor mill started running rampant about the confirmation on WWE’s part, which is likely arriving sooner than later. This upcoming show is already being hyped as the biggest extravaganza in WWE history, as an entire nation’s sentiment would be attached to it. As such, we can also expect to have a ring full of legends.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, Saudi Arabia’s goal is to make “the most star-studded show ever” become a reality in the form of WrestleMania 43 when the event takes place in 2027. WWE, as well as the Saudi officials, are expected to reach out to several of WWE’s biggest legends – including The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels – about coming out of retirement for the occasion.

Since WrestleMania 43 is being touted to be the centerpiece of attraction for Saudi Arabia’s 300th anniversary celebration, money and other arrangements won’t be a bar, as it appears,

“They have matches that they want, and they’re working really, really hard to get. Even though it’s a couple of years, I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to get them, but they’re gonna spend a lot of money to get what they want, obviously.”

PWInsider has confirmed this aspect, and they reported that a major effort should be made to bring back several legendary names to the WWE in some capacity for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Time will tell if WWE can convince these retired icons to lace up their boots, but the Kingdom is all set to spend massive money to make the unexpected possible in their soil.

AJ Lee’s “Charismatic As Ever” Return Boosts WWE TV Ratings; More Returns Coming

WrestleMania 43 announcement possibly coming tonight on WWE’s YouTube channel

In the middle of all these rumors, Triple H will drop a major announcement on WWE’s YouTube channel at 3 PM EST on Friday. With the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Charlotte Flair attending the press event, many assume that WrestleMania 43 is likely becoming official tonight.

We’ll be making a huge announcement on @WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started. — Triple H (@TripleH) September 11, 2025

There has even been internal talk of WWE possibly running two WrestleManias in the same year – one in Saudi Arabia and another in the United States, to ensure that the American fans remain satisfied. While nothing is confirmed, the financial backing behind the show reportedly confirms that WrestleMania 43 might not have any sibling show available in 2027.