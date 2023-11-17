WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue

WWE Backlash 2024 will follow the lead from last year as it will emanate from an international venue. As per WWE’s recent confirmations, this premium live event will be the first post-Wrestlemania PLE for next year from Europe.

It has now been confirmed that announced that next year’s WWE Backlash 2024 will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decine France, Paris on Saturday, May 4, 2024. It will be the first instance that a WWE premium live event will be in the European region.

Plus, it was also announced that the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown for the show will also take place at the LDLC Arena the night before WWE Backlash 2024. Essentially, it marks another first-time instance where WWE’s blue brand show will be taped, live from France.

This year, Backlash was held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico which became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash in company history. Multiple returns, the presence of Brock Lesnar in the main event alongside the special attraction Bad Bunny garnered huge attention following ‘Mania.

Triple H tweeted the following about WWE Backlash 2024 getting hosted from France,

“Another historic first for WWE in 2024 with #WWEBacklash France… LIVE from @LDLC_Arena in Lyon-Decines on May 4.”

Plans regarding WWE Backlash 2024 were out a few weeks ago

A few weeks ago, Fightful Select confirmed that WWE was heavily discussing plans to host a PLE in Paris, France next year. While no specific event was confirmed, WWE Backlash 2024 was internally listed on the WWE schedules.

The crowd reception for WWE’s international events is getting heavily positive as Backlash 2023 received one of the company’s loudest pops of the year. The Puerto Rico crowd for the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest Street Fight was touted to be perhaps the hottest of them all which inspired the WWE to scout even more international PLE locations.

Just before WWE Backlash 2024 confirmation came, Bash in Berlin PLE was confirmed from Germany for August of next year. That being said, three international events from the WWE have already been confirmed for next year, namely Elimination Chamber, Backlash, and Bash in Berlin.