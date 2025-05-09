In less than 48 hours, the annual WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event goes down from St. Louis with a one-final-showdown being scheduled in the main event slot. Apart from this title bout between John Cena and Randy Orton, more title matches have been announced for the night, including a fatal-4-way for the United States Championship.

Damian Priest will be a part of this title match, and he admittedly isn’t 100 percent while competing in this match. The former world champion is still dealing with the effects of his brutal WrestleMania 41 match against Drew McIntyre, and the ill-effects are still bothering him ahead of WWE Backlash 2025.

In an interview with MLB Network, Priest admitted that he’s not fully healed from the Sin City Street Fight that he had with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Heading into the US title match, Priest is under the impression of picking up some more pain that he’s going to feel for some time.

“I still haven’t recovered from Mania physically,” Priest said ahead of WWE Backlash 2025. “So I’m looking at this match and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Okay, so I’m definitely gonna feel pain for a while.’ It is what it is. These are some of the heaviest hitters in the company, big guys that are mega stars right now. I’m looking forward to it because I love that physicality anyway.”

On the latest on the latest bygone episode of Friday Night Smackdown, it was announced that the WWE United States Championship will be defended in a fatal-4-way match at WWE Backlash 2025, where Jacob Fatu will defend his title against Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. This will be his first title defense since winning the belt from LA Knight at Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this Saturday night, streaming live at 5 PM Eastern time, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET. The currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther