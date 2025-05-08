WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event is waiting for the pro-wrestling fans, this weekend, bringing some major fallouts from Wrestlemania 41, last month. Only five matches have been announced for the card of the night that goes down from Randy Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri with the expectation being that some more would be added to the card in the last minute.

In one of the major matches announced for WWE Backlash 2025, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will face Pat McAfee this Saturday night. This has begun speculation that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg might return around this match to save McAfee from The Ring General.

During a recent Q&A session, WrestleVotes addressed whether the Hall of Famer would appear at WWE Backlash 2025 to continue his earlier beef with GUNTHER, which started at Bad Blood, and the update was negative. It was assumed that with a Saudi Arabia PLE listed in June, Goldberg resurfacing on WWE TV looks reasonable, but he’s not heard any backstage update regarding WWE’s plans.

“McAfee’s got the football background, Goldberg’s got the football background. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is coming up. So, if they want Goldberg and GUNTHER to take place in this Saudi Arabia PLE that happens in June, you might as well start it here in May. But again, I haven’t heard if he’ll be there on Saturday for Backlash, and he’s not expected to be there,” the source thus provided a rumor killer around WWE Backlash 2025. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

According to PWN, the next Saudi Arabia PLE will be Night of Champions on June 28. But there will be one more PLE after WWE Backlash 2025, that’s the annual Money in the Bank PLE in the first week of June in Los Angeles, California. There’s no official update on Goldberg appearing on any of these PLEs but admittedly, he’s training for his retirement match.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, streaming live at 5 PM Eastern time, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET. The currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther