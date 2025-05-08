WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event is waiting for the pro-wrestling fans, this weekend, bringing some major fallouts from Wrestlemania 41, last month. Only five matches have been announced for the card of the night that goes down from Randy Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri with the expectation being that there would be some last-minute additions to the card.

The latest reports around WWE Backlash 2025 suggests that a major return would be slotted into the premium live event to shake things up on WWE programming. None other than Cody Rhodes may be poised for a surprise return on that night that would be his first appearance on WWE TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

According to the reports of PWInsider, there have been internal discussions within WWE officials about having The American Nightmare make a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash 2025, although nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. The outlet also further noted that while such a return “makes the most sense” from a storyline perspective, they “haven’t heard 100% that’s the direction.”

That being said, the IWC is already excited to have Rhodes, the top babyface figure in WWE, back from WWE Backlash 2025 onward. WWE had previously removed him from TV since his controversial title loss to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The finish of that match saw musician Travis Scott interfering in the match and thus opening the door for Cena to secure a record-breaking 17th world title.

With WWE Backlash 2025 serving as the first Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 41, it’s safe to assume that Rhodes could make his presence felt on that night, especially with Cena being scheduled to go through his first championship defense against the hometown hero Randy Orton.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, streaming live at 5 PM Eastern time, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET. The currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther