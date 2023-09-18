Ex WWE Diva Confirms Her Return To Action During 2023 Fall

At the beginning of this decade, WWE had Cassie Lee under their banner as Peyton Royce who was also touted for major future singles success. WWE even started pushing her as a singles competitor but ultimately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she had to be out of the company in an unfortunate circumstance alongside her bestie, Billie Key aka Jessica McKay.

Combinedly known as The IIconics, the duo they were set to take over the tag team division especially after their tag team title win at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019. Unfortunately, their WWE stint came to a sudden end within a few months as they were released from the contracts and thereby their dream jobs.

Cassie Lee has long been on a pro wrestling hiatus for a long time due to pregnancy reasons and now it appears that she will finally make her return to the ring. The popular pro-wrestling Australian Superstar will return to the ring for a World Series Wrestling event named Full Throttle in Australia.

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023

As posted by Cassie Lee on her Instagram story, she’s set to appear on the show set to be held from October 6th to 13th. Previously this news was already broken by the host promotion back in June of this year and now the former WWE Superstar was seemingly on a promotion spree for the show.

“Hopefully It’s Long And Entertaining For Everybody,” Saraya On Her 2023 AEW Title Run

Cassie Lee is a one-time tag team champion in WWE

As mentioned above, Cassie Lee FKA Peyton Royce worked for WWE in the NXT brand from 2015 to 2018. With Jessica by her side, she debuted on the main roster on the post-Wrestlemania 34 episode of Smackdown, helping Carmella to successfully cash in her inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win her only solo Women’s Championship in the WWE.

The IIconics eventually reached the top of their career when they won a Fatal-4-Way to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. The two were then split before finally getting released from the contract.

Cassie Lee’s most recent match happened in April 2022 on Impact Wrestling’s Countdown to Rebellion show, where she and Jessie McKay (known as The IInspiration in Impact Wrestling) unsuccessfully challenged The Influence’s Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship.