The main event of Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event was contested for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite the Judgment Day members being barred from ringside, Damian Priest (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the title, thanks to the interference by CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre lost his mind after the Clash at the Castle 2024 after the match as taunts continued to come toward him from CM Punk. Appearing in the post-show press conference, he said the following to McIntyre, “As long as I have air in my lungs, Drew McIntyre is never going to be champion ever again.”

Punk also mentioned that his feud with The Scottish Warrior will continue following Clash at the Castle 2024. He won’t be appearing on this week’s episode of Raw as she will see the doctor but he will be at SmackDown in Chicago, next Friday to hopefully deliver good news and that’s about getting medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

Clash at the Castle 2024: CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre his title match

Things went according to plan for McIntyre as the audience at Clash at the Castle 2024 gave him a hero’s welcome into the PLE. WWE showed the sound meter during his entrance and it was over 100 dBA. There were speculations about McIntyre using his old Broken Dreams theme song after he mentioned the lyrics of the song during this PLE’s Kickoff Show yesterday but that wasn’t the case.

In a massive spot from the title match, McIntyre hit Priest with the Glasgow Kiss on the outside and then Claymore Kick-ed him through the barricade at ringside. Later in the ring, both the competitors kicked out of each other’s finishing maneuvers.

As the match progressed at Clash at the Castle 2024, McIntyre delivered a Belly to Belly Overhead Suplex to Priest as the referee accidentally got taken out. After a Claymore, McIntyre went for the cover as CM Punk appeared in the ring as the new referee and stopped counting at two.

McIntyre charged at Punk only to receive a low blow from him. Priest capitalized on his opponent’s situation and hit him with his South of Heaven Chokeslam and the original referee counted the pinfall win for the champion. Punk celebrated with some fans to send Clash at the Castle 2024 off the air.