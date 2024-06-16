In one of the co-main-events of Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit match. Cody sought revenge against Styles for all his misdeeds by making him say I Quit to win the bout but he also sent a message to the challenger. He also received a glimpse of what’s in store for him in the future.

As Cody celebrated his victory and made his way up the entrance ramp after securing the win at Clash at the Castle 2024, he was confronted by Solo Sikoa. Suddenly, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of the new version of the Bloodline jumped on him from behind as a quick three-on-one assault started on the ramp.

However, the assault didn’t last long as Randy Orton and Kevin Owens came out to Cody’s aid which fended off the Bloodline. This segment at Clash at the Castle 2024 concluded with Rhodes, Orton, and Owens standing tall in the ring.

WWE Bad Blood Returning As Premium Live Event In The 2024 Fall?

In a noteworthy moment, Randy Orton was seen looking closely at the Undisputed WWE Championship on Cody’s shoulder, hinting at a potential future challenge to his former protégé. In the meantime, the attack by The Bloodline does mean that Sikoa and his followers are also coming after Cody.

Wrestlemania 41: The Rock Teases “Biggest Match Of All Time” At 2025 WWE PLE

Clash at the Castle 2024: Cody Rhodes retains WWE Title in the opening bout

Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event kicked off with the hard-hitting ‘I Quit’ match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. As expected, ringside toys like Tables, chairs, and handcuffs played significant roles in this brutal encounter. Both the participants in this match also got busted open during the brutal match.

AJ handcuffed Cody and started assaulting him with a Kendo Stick but Cody still refused to say “I Quit”. AJ started talking trash to Cody’s mom and Mamma Rhodes slapped AJ multiple times. AJ wrapped a chain around his elbow and went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Cody threw a chair at AJ’s head and AJ fell back out of the ring through a Table.

After unlocking himself from the handcuff, Cody hit AJ with three Cross Rhodes and handcuffed him in the corner. Cody picked up the steel ring steps and was about to smash AJ in the head with it but AJ uttered “I Quit” to come up short at Clash at the Castle 2024.