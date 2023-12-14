WWE Star The Rock Set To Play Ex UFC Fighter In Upcoming A24 Biopic

The Rock has long been touted to be back in the squared circle for the final match of his wrestling career but despite long rumors, it might not be happening in 2024. Earlier this year, he made one electrifying return to Smackdown to fuel things up about the dream match against Roman Reigns but his busy Hollywood schedule might continue to postpone things.

At this point, the former WWE superstar turned Hollywood Superstar is gearing up for his next big role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rock is set to portray the role of an MMA fighter in a thrilling drama to be delivered through A24, the same studio that is bringing The Iron Claw movie, essaying the rise and fall of the legendary Von Erich family.

For the upcoming biopic, The Rock is teaming up with the talented director Benny Safdie, the creative genius behind “Uncut Gems.” The Biopic is tentatively called “The Smashing Machine,” where The Rock will step into the shoes of Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. Safdie is not only directing the movie but he is also serving as the writer of the venture.

UFC fighter Mark Kerr earned the moniker of “The Smashing Machine,” due to his ferocious fighting style. His journey through professional fighting has been remarkable but he also has his downs with addiction to painkillers, a part which should add more layers to the story of the movie.

The Rock also acting as a producer for The Smashing Machine movie

Apart from playing the lead actor in the project, The Rock will again team with Dany Garcia as their Seven Bucks Productions, Safdie’s Out for the Count banner, along Eli Bush and David Koplan will act as the producers. Apart from this movie, the highly anticipated “Red Notice 2” on Netflix and an action-packed Amazon comedy titled “Red One” are also in the pipeline for him.

For a few years now, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been discussed as the headliner of Wrestlemania. Appearing in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, The Great One revealed that there were talks of having the match go down at WWE WrestleMania 39 on his home turf of Hollywood, California but things couldn’t be get-together. With so much already on his plate, chances are relatively low that WWE could arrange things for him at Wrestlemania 40, as well.