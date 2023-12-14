Royal Rumble 2024: Top Matches Predicted For January WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 will bring an exciting timespan for the WWE Universe as they will officially be underway through the Wrestlemania 40 season. This will be WWE’s 37th annual Rumble Premium Live Event which will essentially indicate that Wrestlemania is just around the corner, and the buzz surrounding the Rumble winners for spots at Wrestlemania main events will be at its highest.

If recent reports are any indications then Roman Reigns will be defending his undisputed title at Royal Rumble 2024 and WWE has plans set for him on that particular night. For the first time since Crown Jewel, the undisputed champion will be back on weekly WWE TV during this week’s episode of Smackdown to start the angle.

Some major title matches are reserved for Royal Rumble 2024

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is building toward some major title bouts for Royal Rumble 2024, and one of the top matches includes Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton.

More matches were also indicated for Royal Rumble 2024 by the veteran wrestling journalist which includes a title rematch between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Of course, Logan Paul will be in action as he will defend the United States Title for the very first time against the new number-one contender to be determined by the ongoing tournament winner on Smackdown.

The World Heavyweight Championship match was also indicated for Royal Rumble 2024 but that match has since been preponed to the New Year’s episode of Monday Night Raw,

“For the Royal Rumble, while nothing is announced, they seem to be teasing Reigns vs. Orton, Sky vs. Belair, and Logan Paul defending the U.S. title against a tournament winner. With the two Rumbles, you probably aren’t having more than three or four other matches so some of that could be for television. Rollins vs. McIntyre is another match they are building as a major one.”

The Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. While nothing has officially been revealed for the show, Cody Rhodes will be working in the Men’s Rumble match alongside the latest WWE returnee CM Punk who declared his entry during the latest episode of Raw.