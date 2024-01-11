WWE Contracts Set For 2024 Expiry To Be Handled Differently After UFC Merger

WWE contracts for some of their top superstars are reportedly up for the early phase in 2024 which raised concerns among the fans in recent times. The names on the list reportedly include Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Sheamus, and more which WWE will have to deal with for months to follow and they will be going through a different approach, the next time around.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that, “WWE has a ton of contracts coming up in 2024, but their method for renewals seems to have been different lately.” The report added that several top WWE contracts are running up, and the interesting part is that a new approach will be initiated in terms of offering new deals.

While offering new WWE contracts to talents, the company had their way of dealing but now that TKO is the owner, they’ll get to have the final decision. Furthermore, the talents with their deals expiring are said to be wrestlers that WWE signed to long-term extensions in 2019 when AEW was formed to protect those names from the newly formed organization.

New WWE contracts to be offered to talents in a new manner

“WWE signed dozens of wrestlers to new deals in 2019 that are expiring, but also some that were shorter-term are coming due in 2024. WWE has top talent with expiring deals all throughout the year,” Fightful reported about WWE contracts’ extension.

“Most of the talent we’ve spoken to were of the belief that the recent merger with Endeavor will kickstart a lot of the contract talks, and several of them are waiting to see what the offers are like when that happens, but it hasn’t happened yet. There have been a few negotiations here and there, but usually with talent who approach WWE for raises.”

It was also noted while new WWE contracts are yet to be offered, some of the talents have shown curiosity and engaged in discussions about their upcoming negotiations. There are a lot of chatters about the deal amount to be raised, lowered, or constant following the WWE-UFC merger under the TKO umbrella.

While some of the above-mentioned top WWE Superstars will have to be secured by TKO, there will also be some free agents whose contracts with their respective promotions will be up for grabs. After Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, and the Young Bucks re-signed with the AEW, earlier this year, some of the notable names available for free agency are AEW World Champion MJF or New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Will Ospreay.