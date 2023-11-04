Natalya Neidhart Closing In For Another Unique Record In Her WWE Career

While her contemporaries have long retired, Natalya Neidhart moves along in her career with a different motto. Just like a fine wine, she’s becoming more efficient as she’s growing older not only in her life but also in her career. There’s no sign of retirement in her mind even after spending more than 15 years in the WWE locker room although she doesn’t plan on wrestling, forever.

During a recent episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Natalya Neidhart emphasized that she never really considered the idea of retirement. At her age when she had already spent so much time in the WWE, people are bound to ask her about her plans but she wants to stick with in-ring competition as long as possible. In the process, she will achieve yet another unique record in the WWE.

Natalya Neidhart to soon claim most submission wins in WWE history

Natalya Neidhart previously achieved several records that have been acknowledged by the WWE as well as the Guinness World Records. During the conversation with Chris Van Vliet, she admitted that those moves came as a big surprise to her. Then she revealed of creating one more record which would be to have the most submission wins claimed by any male or female wrestler in WWE history.

“There’s one that they’re looking into because a fan on Twitter pointed out to me that I have the most submission wins of any man or woman in WWE history, and I was like I have more wins than Bret Hart? Well, submissions because TJ pointed out, the wrestling savant that TJ is, he’s like Bret didn’t always win with the Sharpshooter. He’s like you’ve won a lot of matches with the Sharpshooter,” Natalya Neidhart continued.

“But Bret won a lot of his matches with roll-ups and quick pins and things. So I was like, damn it, I’ll take it another world record. I’ll take it. But it’s fun.”

In 2023 at WrestleMania 39, Natalya Neidhart celebrated her 13th appearance at the Grandest Stage of them All and her 11th match at that same event, a record that no other woman in the history of WWE has. Then a day after, she had achieved another milestone to have stayed in the WWE for 15 years, a feat that no active WWE female talent achieved in the past.

In that 15-year-long career timespan, Natalya Neidhart has won three championships which include the Divas Championship win back in 2010. In 2017, she won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Naomi. Then in 2021, The Queen of Harts won her first women’s tag team title with Tamina Snuka.

