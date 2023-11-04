WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns Calls LA Knight Redneck Version Of The Rock

Within just a few hours, Roman Reigns will square off against LA Knight for his latest championship defense at Crown Jewel 2023. Heading into that much-anticipated match, the champion took shots at the challenger that not only raised the bad blood between the two but also dragged back a match against The Rock into the conversation.

The go-home episode of Smackdown for Crown Jewel 2023 opened with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and LA Knight exchanging promos with each other in a segment. Roman stated that a lot has changed in the past 3 years. He takes a leave and expects people to step up against him but that expectation didn’t count LA to step up, and so LA deserved a credit for that.

However, Roman claimed to be the Face of WWE and took the business forward while LA is someone who is taking the business in the backward direction by challenging him at Crown Jewel 2023. Roman then made a reference to The Rock by stating the following statement,

“The only thing you’ve done is get them to chant your name and what? Cosplay a redneck version of my cousin?”

Roman and LA had one final verbal showdown before Crown Jewel 2023

Roman called himself the megastar and said he has turned this business into a multi-billion dollar industry. Roman also warned LA that he would smash him at Crown Jewel 2023 and leave him in the desert, but he won’t be the last one on that smashing list.

LA gave credit to Roman for defeating everyone, but he’s here to do something different than the others. LA said he’s not here to “finish” something (taking a jab at Cody Rhodes), but he’s here to start something and that is the LA Knight Era. Knight wanted to cosplay the guy that’s going to kick Roman’s a** at Crown Jewel 2023.

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight is scheduled to be the main event of Crown Jewel 2023 which is set from the Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4. The match was set up right after Roman returned from his Summerslam hiatus during the season premiere of Smackdown.