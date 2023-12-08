sportzwiki logo
WWE

Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Soon Entering Free Agency Status

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM

Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Soon Entering Free Agency Status

With Triple H in charge of the creative department, talented ex-stars are WWE-bound and Deonna Purrazzo could soon join the league. Almost three years ago, there was a time when the Vince McMahon-regime’s non-utilization made her frustrated, and she left the company after which Impact Wrestling churned the star-power out of her.

Now, reports suggest that Deonna Purrazzo will soon become free from her contract in Impact Wrestling which could present the opportunity to the WWE to present her a lucrative deal and rectify the previous mistakes. With a new bunch of officials running the creative team, the talent herself should be interested in returning.

Nikki Bella’s Hall Of Fame Worthy WWE Career Discussed To Have Long-Lasting Impact

Deonna Purrazzo wants to explore options in pro-wrestling circuit

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo is gearing up to explore her options as a free agent since no new agreement has been reached between her and IMPACT Wrestling. The multi-time Knockouts Champion had already left her mark in various wrestling promotions, including WWE, NXT, AEW, ROH, AAA, and Stardom, and she might want to test the waters shortly,

“Fightful had reported quite a while back that Deonna Purrazzo’s IMPACT Wrestling Contract was set to expire, and she’d become a free agent at the start of 2024. In following up, we’re told that Purrazzo intends to explore free agency, and no deal with IMPACT Wrestling has been reached. Purrazzo has worked WWE, NXT, AEW, ROH, AAA and Stardom in the past.”

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart And Aliyah Undergo Different Breast Implant Surgeries

The previous speculations were that Deonna Purrazzo might stick with IMPACT Wrestling especially after she was featured in the new graphics published by TNA Wrestling. However, if the latest reports are to be believed then her journey with the company has reached the final phase as she’s not scheduled to appear in further tapings following the IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution tapings in Canada.

It was also noted that Deonna Purrazzo and IMPACT Wrestling are going their separate ways on good terms, and the door remains open for a potential return. That being said, The Virtuosa essentially becomes a top-tier free agent in the open market on January 1st and there should be interest from multiple top promotions to sign her into a contract. WWE Universe is thus hopeful to see the former four-time world champion finally getting her much-deserved spotlight in the company.

Tagged:

Deonna Purrazzo

Impact Wrestling

TNA Impact

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

