The WWE Divas era is infamous to be the most demeaning phase for the female talents of the company with the butterfly-designed belt representing the division. With beauty and pageant quotients being the standard measure for success at that point, many of the fans didn’t completely like that era, let alone the stars featured in it.

One of the standout names during the ending phase of the WWE Divas era was Kaitlyn, who was imported to the main roster from the NXT bunch. Coming into the mainstay scene alongside the likes of AJ Lee, these two were touted to be perfect wrestlers who could have been recognized for their classy wrestling skills. However, both of their careers in the WWE were cut unexpectedly short.

Kaitlyn didn’t have the best experience after starting on WWE Divas roster

While speaking in a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Kaitlyn revealed a possible reason behind not getting into the lot of the original starcast of the Total Divas reality TV series. Her explanation for getting trimmed from the lineups was that she went through some bullying and hazing from the other WWE Divas during her time in the company, proving a volatile backstage atmosphere.

“I think part of it was I never was super close with a lot of the divas there. Sometimes I got bullied a little bit when I was new and I think it’s because just the way that I came up,” Kaitlyn reflected on her bitter experience in the WWE Divas locker room.

“I came up really fast. I had an amazing opportunity to start without any experience. So I went through a little bit of hazing and bullying from some of the divas.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

In 2010, Kaitlyn made her debut in the WWE, performing for the developmental territory in the company, at the time known as FCW. Soon after winning NXT all-female third season, she started making appearances on WWE’s house shows as well as main roster programming. While she would eventually capture the WWE Divas Championship, she was not chosen for Total Divas that aired in the same year she was on top her WWE career.

The dream moment of capturing the WWE Divas Title for Kaitlyn in front of her hometown of Houston, Texas, in front of her hometown crowd as she went on to deliver a solid feud with AJ Lee, producing a number of worthy wrestling matches. At the beginning of 2014, Kaitlyn announced her departure from WWE. She would later return for a one-run in the Mae Young Classic, four years later.