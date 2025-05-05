With most of the OG members of the Total Divas coming back together under the WWE banner, there has been a subtle call about rebooting the reality TV show that once dragged some major mainstream attention to WWE programming. In recent times, a lot of chatters were heard over whether WWE is thinking about the same especially now they’re on a global platform like Netflix.

However, the fans of WWE Total Divas shouldn’t get high hopes from the ongoing happenings. Despite growing fan interest and former cast members publicly campaigning for a reboot, WWE has no plans to revive the infamous reality series that once ran on the E Network for around eight years.

Fightful Select shut down the ongoing rumors, reporting, “There is no Total Divas reboot in the works. The ‘AmberLeila’ or ‘ANX’ account on Twitter is a complete fraud. Please do not send us their posts as news tips.” However, the update wasn’t enough for the former starcast of the show to put up ideas for the future.

With the all-women Evolution premium live event reportedly waiting for the summer of 2025, Nikki Bella recently discussed the possibility on The Nikki & Brie Show alongside her twin sister and Natalya Neidhart, citing how the OG members and the new bunch on the roster should be part of a reboot of Total Divas.

OG Total Divas starcast reveals the bright aspects of the reality TV show

Also, the current Smackdown roster member, Naomi is ready for Total Divas to make a comeback, and she also knows who should be on it. The WWE Superstar shared her thoughts on a potential reboot during a recent interview on Casual Conversations, reflecting on the impact of the show on the women superstars. Plus, she also picked the star power who would shine in the mix if a reboot has to happen, any day,

“It was great to document us in the early days. Now, it would be incredible to see the new generation at the start of their careers. Tiffany is such an interesting person. Fans would love to see that other side of her outside the ring. She’s young, talented, and just starting out—imagine capturing that journey.”

Naomi also pointed out that one of the biggest aspect of Total Divas was to feature WWE couples and how they balanced relationships with their careers. With a load of such couples present in the WWE locker room, the company can surely focus on that notion if a reboot has to happen. However, the WWE officials have to change their stance for the same.