It was confirmed on the post-Wrestlemania 40 edition of Raw that the WWE Draft 2024 edition will be held over two nights at the end of April instead of the beginning of May. Starting from tonight’s April 26 episode of SmackDown, it will end on the April 29 episode of Raw. The locations for the events are given below,

– Friday, April 26: WWE Draft Night One – SmackDown from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

– Monday, April 29: WWE Draft Night Two – Raw from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Exciting moments are up for the WWE Universe as they expect the landscape to be changed on both Raw and Smackdown a week from now. CM Punk has already been announced to be in attendance on both nights of WWE Draft 2024. Now, some special guests have also been affirmed by some reliable sources.

The first night of the WWE Draft 2024 will be from Cincinnati, Ohio will have WWE Hall of Famers John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), Teddy Long, and Alundra Blayze (Madusa) confirmed to be in attendance, as reported by PWInsider. Additionally, two more former WWE Divas were mentioned, Torrie Wilson and Michelle McCool. They are likely to announce the drafted superstars.

The pools for both the nights of WWE Draft 2024 were confirmed. For the latest upcoming episode of SmackDown, the confirmed superstars include some of the top names like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and stars from NXT like Bron Breakker.

As the process continues on Raw, another set of eligible like Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, The New Day, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Imperium are eligible for selection.

For some time now, some of the NXT call-ups are also likely to happen like Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez, or Lyra Valkyria. Someone like Baron Corbin could also be brought back to Raw or SmackDown after a significant break.

16 picks will be there on Smackdown on the commencing night of WWE Draft 2024 while 24 picks will be there on the second night that Raw delivers, next week.