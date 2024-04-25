WWE Draft 2024 is on the horizon promising a massive change on the main roster from this Friday night onward. Starting from the latest episode of Smackdown, the shakeup process will continue until next week’s episode of Raw to offer a changed landscape in the WWE and fans are more excited than ever about the upcoming changes.

On the official website of the company, the WWE Draft 2024 rules were published to give insight into the upcoming two nights that will restructure the roster. There have been updates on the inclusion of the NXT superstars, as well although no official updates were provided about it. At a glimpse, the rules are given below:

– Champions on each brand will be protected and they are not eligible to be drafted. Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Awesome Truth, and Sami Zayn will remain on Raw while Cody Rhodes, Bayley, A-Town Down Under, and Logan Paul will be on SmackDown. Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are exceptional and they will be on the WWE Draft 2024 pool.

– Friday’s SmackDown will feature four rounds of WWE Draft 2024 picks to be announced where each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 16 picks being announced (8 for SmackDown and 8 for Raw).

– Monday’s Raw will feature six rounds of WWE Draft 2024 picks being announced. Each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 24 picks (12 for Raw and 12 for SmackDown). SmackDown will get to have the first pick on Friday while Raw will have the first pick on Monday.

– The brand new rosters will go into effect on Monday, May 6, two days after Backlash France PLE.

WWE Draft 2024 schedule revealed after Wrestlemania 40

On the post-Wrestlemania 40 edition of Raw, it was confirmed that the WWE Draft 2024 edition will be held over two nights at the end of April instead of the beginning of May. It begins on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and ends on the April 29 episode of Raw. The locations for the events are given below:

– Friday, April 26: WWE Draft Night One – SmackDown from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

– Monday, April 29: WWE Draft Night Two – Raw from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

