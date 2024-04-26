Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons have long been considered to be standout performers on the NXT roster and they were also supposed set to change the game. However, time and time again, their momentum was halted by injuries. Interestingly, the two have now been dealing with a similar injury that sidelined both the top NXT prospects for months. But they have been energetic enough to have fun in this state.

Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade decided to make a mockery of their injury by teaming up together for a photo session for their fans on Instagram. They could be spotted wearing black and blue swimsuits respectively clubbed with their knee braces to make their ACL injury look cute, going by the caption,

“Making torn ACL’s look cute: @onedopephotographer.”

According to an update provided by Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter in February, Nikkita Lyons found herself sidelined from WWE television, due to injury. The specifics of the injury were not disclosed by the source which left her fanbase wondering about the severity of the injury and the expected timeline of her absence.

Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade dealing with similar injuries

To provide a follow-up, Nikkita Lyons herself took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of her match with Blair Davenport to point out the exact moment of injury. She suffered an ACL tear which should keep her out of action for some time. It was a double stomp from Davenport that made her land awkwardly on her knee to have a crack in her legs.

As for Cora Jade, she faced a setback in her wrestling course when she suffered a torn ACL at a WWE NXT Live Event in January. Following the incident, she underwent surgery and is now in the midst of her recovery process. Following NXT Stand & Deliver, a hint was dropped on Twitter about her return not happening before six months, at least.

Given that these types of injuries take six to eight months to recover, Nikkita Lyons is also not coming back until the fall of 2024. During an interview on The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, she also opened up about a return and indicated at not returning until late October of this year.