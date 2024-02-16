WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Reason The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Didn’t Happen

Ever since the announcement of Elimination Chamber 2024 came from the WWE in late 2023, it started garnering reaction from the WWE fans. WWE will bring this show at the grand Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24th, 2024, beginning the international PLE spree for this year. With that the rumors of seeing some big names were made evident for the PLE and the names even included The Rock.

In fact, some of the rumors proceeded to inform that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was preponed to Elimination Chamber 2024 soon after the former made an appearance on the Day 1 episode and took a shot at The Head of the Table. Ultimately, that match isn’t in the pipeline, at least for the PLE scheduled in Australia.

WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Change Hinted By Roman Reigns

This has been confirmed in the recent reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer and the reason showed was Roman Reigns’ sporadic schedule in the coming weeks. It doesn’t essentially mean the idea of getting the match is completely off the table and the assumption is that it will go down at Wrestlemania 40.

Roman Reigns to miss Elimination Chamber 2024 and more PLEs

However, Roman Reigns will miss Elimination Chamber 2024 and multiple other PLEs in the coming months which keeps the plans in jeopardy for his dream match against The Rock,

“Romans gonna be wrestling at the Royal Rumble and then his next big match… He could do a TV match but he’s gonna wrestle at the Royal Rumble and then his next match is gonna be his WrestleMania match. After that, I would presume it’s gonna be Saudi and SummerSlam.”

Roman Reigns not competing at Elimination Chamber 2024 might actually surprise the fans, given that it is a major international show, and he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, he was never supposed to be a part of the show anyway given that no promotional material had ever included him.

Dave Meltzer has further confirmed in his report that Roman Reigns is not going to be involved at WWE Backlash in Paris, France, either which will take place on May 4. He is likely to be on board for WWE’s Saudi and Summerslam PLEs in the summer.