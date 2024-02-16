WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Change Hinted By Roman Reigns

Things around the Wrestlemania 40 main event segment were stirred up during a press conference, a week ago. There have been controversies regarding the decision made by Triple H regarding the headliner match of the show and it was further addressed after the Chief Content Officer in the WWE appeared on Smackdown to re-affirm the match.

Triple H informed the WWE Universe that the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes will be challenging the WWE Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 despite The Rock wanting to be a part of the match. It was also revealed that Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 40 challenger will be determined in the Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia on February 24 via a series of qualifying matches.

However, The Rock wanted to be a part of the Wrestlemania 40 headliner match and essentially wanted Triple H to fix things up. The big news is that the WWE Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock will also be appearing on the February 16 episode of WWE Smackdown in a rare scene in a WWE ring.

Roman Reigns claims Wrestlemania 40 scenario to change on Smackdown

To fuel things up further around the scene, Roman Reigns took to his X/Twitter account and teased that something interesting is coming, after all. “Tomorrow night. Everything changes,” he wrote in his post.

There’s no update on what change is coming regarding the Wrestlemania 40 main event but at one point, there were rumors of putting Rock, Reigns, and Cody Rhodes in a triple-threat bout. Cody will also be present on WWE Smackdown to keep things intriguing on the show.

The WWE Smackdown February 16 episode will emanate from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. At a glance, the confirmed match card also has multiple Elimination Chamber qualifiers set having Wrestlemania 40 implications,

– Roman Reigns and The Rock Return alongside Triple H and Cody Rhodes’ appearances

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Zelina Vega