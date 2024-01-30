Wrestlemania 40: Update On CM Punk Missing WWE PLE Due To Injury

Coming back to the WWE after a decade, CM Punk was on his own mission to finish his story at Wrestlemania 40. But heading into this week’s WWE Raw, an injury scare broke out around the top star who was supposed to be in a marquee match on the PLE card. Eventually, that injury was confirmed by the superstar himself on the show.

CM Punk came out in the opening segment of Raw with his right arm covered in a sling. With emptiness in his eyes, Punk looked at the WrestleMania 40 sign and said he came really close on Saturday. He congratulated Cody Rhodes for the Royal Rumble match win and said how Cody has earned it and that he hopes The American Nightmare gets to finish his story at the biggest PLE of the year in April.

Punk then confirmed that he got a bit unlucky as he tore his right triceps during the Royal Rumble match and this will essentially make him sit at home at Wrestlemania 40. Punk hoped to fulfill his opportunity, next year when Drew McIntyre came out and expressed his joy on Punk’s injury. McIntyre also affirmed that he will now be going after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk that he still wants to headline WrestleMania when he comes back his target will also be Drew as soon as he’s back. McIntyre then attacked Punk and targeted the injured arm but Sami Zayn was out quickly to make the save.

This must have a storyline way to write CM Punk off the Wrestlemania 40 card while Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com already informed before Raw that Punk suffered a “significant” injury during the match, but the exact nature of the injury was unconfirmed by WWE officials,

“His exact injury was unconfirmed by those in WWE past many confirming the injury and that as of right now the plan is to have him on the show from Tampa to address the nature of the injury. Within the WWE the speculation was a torn triceps but nobody close enough to the situation would confirm anything more than a significant injury to be addressed on the show.”

Original plans called for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 40 but this has since been scrapped due to Punk’s injury. Time will tell whether McIntyre will take that vacant challenger’s spot.