The all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution 2025, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night. Multiple championship matches were on the line on the show, including the top women’s title from the NXT brand. With the challenger almost securing the title win, she got robbed off through a shocking heel-turn from her current tag team partner.

In the second match of WWE Evolution 2025, Jacy Jayne (c) defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Grace was the sure-shot crowd favorite heading into this NXT Women’s Title match, and she also believed that it would be her last attempt at the title. As such, Grace left everything in the ring during the match only to digest a betrayal.

Jacy Jayne came out at WWE Evolution 2025 with Fatal Influence members – Fallon Henley and Jazzmyn Nyx by her side, while Jordynne Grace was accompanied by Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May in AEW). This happened after Blake pinned Jacy at Saturday’s NXT Great American Bash event in a tag team match also featuring Grace and Henley.

The end of this match at WWE Evolution 2025 witnessed Jacy Jayne’s stablemates introducing the Women’s Championship into the match. Monroe initially helped Grace as she managed to take out Fallon Henley, then Jazmyn Nyx at the ringside area. Henley recovered and distracted the referee on the apron as Jayne sent Grace into the ropes.

WWE Evolution 2025: Blake Monroe turns heel on Jordynne Grace

The title was in Blake’s hands as she showed her true colors by striking Grace in the back with the title. Even before anyone could react to the move, Jayne connected with a punch to Grace for the win to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Blake handed Jacy the title after the match at WWE Evolution 2025 while Grace recovered, trying to understand what had just happened to her.

Since making her debut in June, the former Mariah May had been involved in a feud with Fatal Influence, as they attacked her during her contract signing. At Saturday’s Great American Bash, she and Grace teamed up against Jayne and Henley. Thus, Grace and Monroe developed a friendship, and the latter volunteered to be at Grace’s corner at WWE Evolution 2025 in a backstage segment.