On her first televised outing as an in-ring performer in WWE at NXT Great American Bash 2025, Blake Monroe scored a huge pin-fall victory. She pinned NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in the main event of a premium live event on Saturday night, which sets her up for a future championship match opportunity. This comes after she seemingly targeted becoming the new NXT women’s champion on her debut in WWE.

In the headliner bout of NXT Great American Bash 2025 PLE that went down in Atlanta, Georgia, last night, Blake Monroe teamed up with the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, Jordynne Grace, to take on the champion, Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley, with Jazmyn Nyx at ringside.

Grace and Henley were the duo to start this match off at NXT Great American Bash 2025, but the former Women’s North American Champion quickly tagged in Jayne after digesting some quick blows by The Juggernaut. Monroe also got the tag to go back-and-forth with Jayne. In a tag move, Grace used Monroe as a weapon and slammed her on top of Henley, while in a reverse move, Monroe sent Grace flying to hit a splash on top of Henley.

The heel duo led by the women’s champion came back into this match at NXT Great American Bash 2025 after Jayne distracted the referee, and Nyx was able to get a cheap shot in on Monroe. Fatal Influence then grounded Grace in their corner, trying to beat her up before the NXT Women’s title match opportunity tonight at Evolution.

NXT Great American Bash 2025: TNA Knockouts Champion appeared in main event

Grace was able to make a hot tag to Monroe, who was looking for the former May Day finisher on the apron, but Jayne avoided it. Nyx got in for another cheap shot. Monroe downed Henley with a headbutt and tagged in Grace, who quickly hit her with a spinebuster.

With the numbers game catching up to the babyface duo, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich came out at NXT Great American Bash 2025 to even the odds in their favor as she took out Nyx. Jayne missed connected with a superkick to Monroe and rolled her up, but Monroe kicked out. The former AEW Women’s Champion was able to counter with a DDT after a big punch from Grace to Jayne to secure her first pin-fall win in WWE.