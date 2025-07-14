The all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution 2025, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night. Stephanie McMahon kicked off the show, mentioning that she was looking forward to the No Holds Barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi. Eventually, it was Naomi who stood out tall to close out the show as the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

The original main event announced for WWE Evolution 2025 was a singles contest over the Women’s World Championship with Rhea Ripley challenging the champion IYO SKY. The story heading into this match was that Ripley had never defeated SKY in a singles affair. The two battled back & forth to start the match.

SKY countered a Riptide as Ripley took her to the top rope. SKY again countered and wanted to deliver a missile dropkick, but hit referee Jessika Carr instead. Ripley eventually hit the Riptide and had the pinfall win at WWE Evolution 2025, but there was no official in the ring to count the fall. Ripley then took the champion into the crowd and started beating her there.

WWE Evolution 2025: Women’s Tag And Intercontinental Champions Retain At PLE

WWE Evolution 2025: Naomi successfully cashes in Money in the Bank briefcase

SKY came back, hitting a cross-body from the top of the road cases to Ripley on the floor. After a powerbomb, SKY went up for a moonsault, and Carr was back on her feet to count the fall, but Ripley kicked out. Ripley overcame the finisher and hit a Spanish Fly with both women down when Naomi’s music hit, and she came running out with the Money in the Bank briefcase. She officially cashed in her contract to make this match at WWE Evolution 2025 a triple threat.

Using the briefcase, Naomi first took out SKY and then sent Ripley shoulder-first into the ring post to take her out of the equation. Quickly, Naomi hit SKY with a split-legged moonsault to get the pinfall victory to become the new Women’s World Champion.

This marked Naomi’s first World Title run in the WWE since 2017, when she held the SmackDown Women’s Title twice that year. She also held the TNA Knockouts World title for 182 days from 2023 to 2024. After returning to WWE in 2024, she captured the Women’s Tag Team titles with Bianca Belair. Before winning the world title, Naomi lost to Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill at WWE Evolution 2025.