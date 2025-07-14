The all-women premium live event, WWE Evolution 2025, took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night, where multiple championships were on the line. All the top women’s titles from the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands were defended on the show, while the two mid-card titles – women’s tag team and intercontinental title matches were also there on the show.

In the opening match of WWE Evolution 2025, Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria was the expected show-stealer from the match, showing valiant efforts to gain back the title that featured her in the inaugural reign with it.

The finishing sequence of this match at WW Evolution 2025 saw Bayley hitting a Bayley-to-Belly to Valkyria, who followed it up with a Nightwing to Lynch. Bayley was able to connect with the Rose Plant on Valkyria before Lynch rolled across her back. The champion then rolled up Bayley to get away with the win. This marked her second title defense since winning the belt at Money in the Bank last month.

WWE Evolution 2025: Tag champions retained in a multi-women match

Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez also remain the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions after WWE Evolution 2025. They ended up defeating three other teams coming for their gold at the PLE, WWE NXT’s Sol Ruca and Zaria, WWE Raw’s Asuka and Kairi Sane, and WWE SmackDown’s fresh team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a Fatal-4-Way.

Ruca was rolling into the match as she hit Flair with a Sol Snatcher, but she ended up going face-to-face with Bliss, who wanted to deliver a Sister Abigail. Ruca managed to counter, but she was accidentally flattened with a spear by her tag team partner, Zaria.

This is when the champions took over as Rodriguez threw Bliss over the top rope to take out the Kabuki Warriors on the outside, while Perez took out Flair with a dive. Back in the ring, Rodriguez was able to execute the Tejana Bomb on Ruca as the two Judgment Day members retained their gold at WWE Evolution 2025 in what marked their first defense as a fresh duo.