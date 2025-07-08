Over the past few days, reports were already out, claiming Nikki Bella’s involvement in the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event. After her original storyline for the all-women show was scrapped due to rival Liv Morgan suffering an injury, the official poster of the show also retained her in the middle, indicating her involvement, about which confirmation came last night.

The elder Bella appeared via video package on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw to declare herself for the Battle Royal set for WWE Evolution 2025. In a pre-taped promo, she briefly mentioned her altercation with Morgan that occurred on the June 9 edition of Raw. She further cited Morgan’s attack as the reason that motivated her to take part in the upcoming Battle Royale.

With a championship opportunity looming via this battle royal win at WWE Evolution 2025, Bella declared that she has a desire for “one more moment” in her career to prove what she was capable of. She acknowledged that some of the heavy names from the WWE locker room will be seen at the Battle Royal. With clips of several female Superstars flashing on the screen. Bella wrapped things up by saying that she’d seize the upcoming Clash in Paris event title match.

“I want that title opportunity, and I want to prove that you don’t fear the challenges that get put in front of you,” Bella stated to plug in her appearance at WWE Evolution 2025. “That you don’t run from your past: you face it, you learn from it, and you build a future that no one can ever take from you.”

Bella was reportedly set to take on The Judgement Day’s Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez alongside her sister, Brie Bella, in a tag team action at WWE Evolution 2025, but Morgan’s subsequent shoulder dislocation abandoned that match. Apart from Bella’s entry, Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer are the other two names confirmed for Sunday’s Battle Royale.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE