Anticipations are high among the fans for this weekend’s WWE Evolution 2025, an all-female show to be hosted by the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world. Given the experience that the fans had at the inaugural edition, show-ups were expected by numerous WWE legends, but this may not be the case.

Michelle McCool has been appearing on WWE LFG series, which led the fans to believe that she should be involved at WWE Evolution 2025 in some capacity. The overall two-time WWE Women’s Champion, first-ever WWE Divas/Women’s co-champion & the WWE Hall of Famer has now provided an update on her status on the show, which turns out to be negative.

Amid rumors of an in-ring return at WWE Evolution 2025, McCool says on Twitter/X that she has not received a call from the WWE. In a recent post on the social media platform, she responded to a fan who suggested that she and Kelly Kelly should “pick up the phone” for a spot in the Evolution battle royal. But, McCool made it clear that WWE has not reached out to her.

As noted above, McCool serves as a coach on the A&E reality series WWE LFG, alongside her husband, The Undertaker, and fellow WWE Hall of Famers, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley. The inaugural WWE Divas Champion has also made sporadic in-ring appearances in recent years, including the original Evolution Battle Royal, but it appears that she is still not scheduled for the WWE Evolution 2025 edition.

WWE NXT: Special Philadelphia Edition Announced For August 2025

As such, appearances by the legends at the all-women PLE could be minimal. While speaking during a recent Instagram Live session, Victoria confirmed that she will not be there as she is not booked. She further added that her back isn’t completely in the best shape, either. As such, rumors of The Bella Twins as a team or The IIconics in the multi-team tag title match at WWE Evolution 2025 have also been scrapped.

Becky Lynch Booked For FX Comedy Series Ahead Of WWE Evolution PLE Title Defense

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE