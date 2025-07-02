In less than two weeks, the women’s superstars of the WWE will make history as they compete in the WWE Evolution 2025, the second-only all-female premium live event in the company’s history. Multiple matches for the show have been announced on the latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, this past Monday night. Plus, the official poster for the show is also out on social media.

Last night, Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared the newest promotional material for WWE Evolution 2025 and thereby affirmed the involvement of a couple of legendary names on the show by advertising them on the poster. In a short caption, the WWE Chief Content Officer noted that the poster was all about “honoring the trailblazers and inspiring the next generation.”

Most notably, the WWE Evolution 2025 poster publicly confirms WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be competing on the show. Stratus’ role for the PLE has already been revealed at last night’s SmackDown taping that occurred after Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh, with the episode set to air on USA Network this Friday night.

Another WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, is also among the legends to be featured on the poster. Bella started building up a program with Liv Morgan for WWE Evolution 2025, but the storyline came to a screeching halt after Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder that will keep her sidelined for months. Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez were also the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time of the injury. Later, WWE replaced Morgan with Roxanne Perez.

The regular roster members have also been included into the WWE Evolution 2025 poster, namely, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Jacy Jayne, Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE