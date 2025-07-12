Slowly but steadily, interest in the all-women wrestling show set for this weekend, WWE Evolution 2025, has picked up. While no new match for the show was confirmed on the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, a couple of announcements were made to amp things up around the returning show.

The opening video for WWE Evolution 2025 has now been released on social media. The intro vignette for Sunday’s PLE broadcast from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta will feature the “Rise” song by Katy Perry. This one will showcase Evolution’s return in seven years since the inaugural edition was held in 2018.

The video, unveiled by Stephanie McMahon on social media, features a trio of young girls inspired by current WWE wrestlers and legends, performing in the ring.

“Finally…this Sunday is the return of @WWE EVOLUTION!,” Stephanie posted on Twitter/X about the return of WWE Evolution 2025. “Watch some of the most talented female athletes in the world as they take their place in history once again! Together, we all RISE! #WWEEvolution”

Confirmation also came regarding the main event of WWE Evolution 2025 – a Women’s World Title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Wade Barrett announced the information on the July 11 episode of SmackDown as he stated that the two top Raw Superstars will close the show this Sunday night.

For the record, SKY is currently undefeated in televised singles matches against Ripley, holding a 3-0-2 record. Their first bout took place back at the 2018 Mae Young Classic semifinals, where SKY pulled out the win. Their most recent encounter went down on the March 3 edition of Raw, where SKY again defeated Ripley to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship. Time will tell if Ripley avenges the previous losses at WWE Evolution 2025.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE