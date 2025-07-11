Rumors have always been there regarding Saraya showing up in WWE, at some point, now that she’s been a free agent over the past several months. The pioneer wrestling superstar left All Elite Wrestling almost six months ago, and since then, she’s stayed away from an in-ring stint to explore different ventures. Now her WWE return rumors are back, given Evolution 2025 is approaching fast.

Just two days ahead of the returning all-women premium live event, fans are still under the impression that Saraya could be on board with the WWE for a return eyed at Evolution, this Sunday night. The speculations have been fueled in the past few hours due to a set of social media posts where she also addressed toxic wrestling fans.

A new report from Cryptomaniaks analyzed social media data from April 2024 to April 2025 and ranked the top 15 wrestlers who generated the most online hatred. Saraya expectedly featured in the top five, securing the fourth position. Charlotte Flair topped the set while Nia Jax came out second. Mercedes Mone was ranked third, and Tegan Nox got the remaining fifth position.

As the list went viral, Saraya fired back on Twitter with a message that demanded how the fans’ attitude on social media needs to change toward the wrestler: “IWC needs to reevaluate how they treat women in wrestling.”

Saraya admittedly will be at a fan-meet session before Evolution

In addition, Saraya further took to social media, leading her devotee fans to speculate on her appearance at WWE Evolution, this Sunday night. Taking to Twitter/X, she teased an appearance at an upcoming fan signing in Phoenix. The timing of this fan-meet session raised eyebrows of the fans as they tried to find out how she’d still be free to appear at Evolution,

“Not me leaving HAWAII for one day to come sign. So you better be there!! If you bring anything, bring sunscreen so my pale ass doesn’t burn when I turn around come back! Haha! SEE YA SATURDAY PHOENIX!”

That Saturday signing in Arizona is just a day before WWE Evolution 2025, scheduled from Atlanta. Since Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) was talking about traveling, fans quickly made pleas for an appearance at Evolution that would also mark her return to the WWE after three long years.