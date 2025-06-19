WWE Evolution 2025 is barely three weeks away from the premium live event schedule, which essentially indicates that the storylines planned for the show were on the verge of being scrapped. With the return of Nikki Bella on Monday Night Raw, one such angle also started with Liv Morgan. But the latter’s injury not only has scrapped this feud but also puts the entire PLE card in jeopardy.

According to earlier reports, Liv Morgan was expected to compete in a high-profile match at WWE Evolution 2025, possibly in a championship match. Unfortunately, she suffered a legitimate shoulder injury on Raw, this past Monday night, causing a major hindrance for WWE’s creative team. As such, the latest updates suggest that WWE would have to make major changes to the PLE card.

WrestleVotes has reported that Liv Morgan’s injury has forced WWE to tear up the original script of WWE Evolution 2025 and forced them to start from scratch. She was originally set to be featured in a major tag team match, which is no longer happening, and WWE will have to fill her spot with someone else.

WWE Evolution 2025 match plans to start from the scratch

The source further added that this change will have a ripple effect across the rest of the WWE Evolution 2025 card as multiple matches and storylines are likely to be reshuffled,

“I was told this morning that that injury has caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scratched — be ripped up and start from scratch — because she was pegged for a big tag team match that isn’t gonna happen now. So that spot’s gonna be filled by someone else, and it’s gonna have a lot of ripple effects. So that’s unfortunate.”

The original plan for WWE Evolution 2025 was for Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella). While the elder Bella had already returned to WWE television, Brie was about to join her in the coming weeks. After Morgan’s injury, the tag titles are reportedly being vacated.

WWE Evolution 2025 takes place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the same day of AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) show. Nikki Bella headlined the original all-women show in 2018, and she’s still expected to be a part of the show in a new match.