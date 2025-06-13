Builds for the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event have been underway since this week’s Monday Night Raw. Bayley has returned to WWE programming to commence a feud with Becky Lynch, while WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was on board to have a banter with Liv Morgan, possibly indicating two upcoming matches reserved for the show.

Reports now claim that Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella, is also coming out of retirement. There’s an update on the TMZ website noting that the younger Bella is in talks for an in-ring return. The site specifically noted that the veteran WWE Superstar is in conversations with the WWE about a comeback for WWE Evolution 2025 PLE, indeed.

This comes in light of Nikki Bella’s return to WWE television with five weeks remaining for WWE Evolution 2025. She appeared on the June 9 episode of Raw in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, at the PHX Arena for multiple backstage segments, meeting Natalya Neidhart, Maxxine Dupri, and the Women’s World Champion IYO SKY.

WWE Evolution 2025: Nikki Bella has already started feud with Liv Morgan

Later, Nikki had an in-ring segment and mentioned names from the current talent roster that are carrying the company’s women’s division in the modern era. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was not on that list, and she showed up to confront Nikki. That segment ended with Liv hitting Nikki with the Ob-Liv-Ion finisher, hinting at a potential singles contest between the two at WWE Evolution 2025.

Later, follow-up reports claim that WWE actually has a backup match reserved for them at the PLE, and this plan includes Brie Bella. TMZ wrote that within the storyline, Brie will return as she is ‘pissed’ about Morgan referencing Nikki’s recent divorce with Artem Chigvintsev. As such, Brie will be joining her sister in the ring as the duo heads toward WWE Evolution 2025.

For the time being, Nikki is already scheduled to be on the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw in Green Bay, but there’s no update on whether Brie will be joining her on the show. Brie has not wrestled since the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. Time will tell if her return will set up a clash at WWE Evolution 2025 between The Bella Twins and Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions.