After weeks of speculations, WWE Evolution 2025 has eventually become a reality, waiting to make its return within a couple of months. As per the announcement made by the WWE, the premium live event dedicated to the female talents of the roster will be clubbed with a main roster as well as an NXT show that weekend.

In a post on social media, WWE Evolution 2025 was confirmed for Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The premium live event will precede another Saturday Night’s Main Event edition, the night before on July 12. Alongside these two main roster shows, WWE NXT brand will also present Great American Bash with the whereabouts being unknown, for the time being.

🇺🇸 GREAT AMERICAN BASH

💥 SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT

👊 EVOLUTION Atlanta… are you ready? 🎟️ PRE-SALE THIS TUESDAY | COMBO TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/RltVT2f5TR — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

As confirmed, WWE Evolution 2025 will be a premium live event airing on Peacock inside the United States territory and on Netflix for the majority of the rest of the world. Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th will be airing from the same venue, on NBC and Peacock while Great American Bash is expected to run head-to-head with AEW All In: Texas that afternoon.

Initial ticket details released for WWE Evolution 2025 PLE

In their announcement, WWE Evolution 2025 ticket details were also released that go on sale, this Tuesday. Combo tickets for both Saturday Night’s Main Event and the PLE will be available for purchase just a night after. With NXT’s Great American Bash not having a date for that weekend, tickets won’t immediately be released. There’s also a chance that it turns out to be a weekly-themed episode of NXT.

Evolution, the first-ever all-women pay-per-view was held back in 2018 at the Nassau Veteran Memorials Coliseum in Long Island, New York, and it received fans and critics’ praise despite not bringing much of a financial success. Given how much WWE is focused on pulling in monetary benefits, these days, they clubbed WWE Evolution 2025 with two other shows, ensuring ticket-selling success.

Originally, WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event were reportedly scheduled to go down from the Mohegan Sun: Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut on July 5th. However, WWE didn’t ultimately take the risk to run it back as a solo event, avoiding the possibility of a financial disaster.

At the first-ever Evolution, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship while Toni Storm defeated IYO SKY in the final of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. In the main event, then-Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey successfully defended her title against Nikki Bella, someone who previously hinted at an in-ring comeback for WWE Evolution 2025.