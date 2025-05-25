Zelina Vega showed immense resiliency during her first-ever singles title defense at Saturday Nights Main Event and came out on top against her opponent. However, the champion also made a significant botch during the match that caused an unprecedented injury, coming out of the quarterly show.

In the second match of the latest Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Specials from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, Zelina Vega (c) defeated Chelsea Green to retain the Women’s United States Championship. Coming out to the show paired with her “Secret Her-vice,” Green fought tooth-and-nail to get the title back, but unfortunately, she walked away from her match with a broken nose, instead.

As the match continued at Saturday Nights Main Event, Vega transformed Green’s Un-Pretti-Her attempt into a backstabber before ascending to the top rope. Green’s Secret Her-vice member, Niven distracted Vega as Green met Vega on the top rope. The quicker Vega escaped the hold and landed a Code Red on Green off the top of the setup to retain her title.

Saturday Nights Main Event: Zelina Vega’s botched 619 breaks Chelsea Green’s nose

As Vega exited the ring following the match at Saturday Nights Main Event, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre were seen hovering around Green as the referee checked on the profusely-bleeding nose of the former champion. The footage then showed that Vega possibly botched the 619 move and busted open Green’s nose. Time will tell if this injury will impact Green’s appearance schedule in the summer.

Saturday Nights Main Event marked Vega’s first defense in her Women’s United States Championship reign, which also clocked in at 30 days as of last night. It was on WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25 that Vega defeated then-champion Chelsea Green to win the Women’s United States Championship and became the second-ever holder of the title belt.

For the record, Green was the inaugural Women’s US Champion after winning a tournament final at the returning SNME edition, last December, by defeating Michin’. Since dropping the title to Vega, Green was campaigning for a rematch that was granted for Saturday Nights Main Event on Friday’s Smackdown episode after the duo got involved in a backstage brawl.